Wealth Management Nebraska Invests $295,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,846,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,834,000 after buying an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,510,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

