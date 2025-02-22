Wealth Alliance Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $603.11.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

