Wealth Alliance Has $308,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 374 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,020. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $130.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

