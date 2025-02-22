WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,975,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.87. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

