VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 42 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,291.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,319.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

