VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $272,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,248,000 after buying an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $269.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.07 and a 52 week high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

