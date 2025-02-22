Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 32,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 54,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2,082.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 277,962 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

