Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Vipshop updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

VIPS stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

