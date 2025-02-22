Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
VID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
