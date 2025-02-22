Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VID

Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %

About Videndum

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.17.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.