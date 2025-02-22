Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

