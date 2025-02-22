Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Videndum
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.