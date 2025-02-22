Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded down 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.17. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

