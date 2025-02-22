Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

