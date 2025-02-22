Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
A number of analysts have weighed in on VID shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
