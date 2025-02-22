Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 22.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VID. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.17. The stock has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

