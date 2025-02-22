Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several brokerages have commented on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 232.17. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

