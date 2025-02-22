Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.78), with a volume of 166953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.80).

VID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm has a market cap of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.17.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

