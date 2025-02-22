VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.320-2.350 EPS.
VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE VICI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
