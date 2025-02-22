VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.320-2.350 EPS.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE VICI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

