Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $7.91. 607,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,568,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
