Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Get Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 8.5 %

Vertiv stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.