Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 1.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of VRT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

