Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. KP Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 28.6% during the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in ARM by 150.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $8,581,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ARM by 89.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Stock Down 4.0 %

ARM stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average is $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 190.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

