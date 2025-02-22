Variant Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.