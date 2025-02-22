Variant Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Variant Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $406.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

