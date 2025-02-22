Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Trimmed by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 5.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 498,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,511,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

