Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Increased by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 4.4% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,412,000 after purchasing an additional 746,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

