Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 183,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 64,700 shares.The stock last traded at $76.24 and had previously closed at $76.17.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
