Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 183,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 64,700 shares.The stock last traded at $76.24 and had previously closed at $76.17.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.