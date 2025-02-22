Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Broadview Financial Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,483,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the period.

BND opened at $72.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

