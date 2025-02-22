Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

