Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

