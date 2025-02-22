Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,136,683 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,899 shares.The stock last traded at $49.11 and had previously closed at $49.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.