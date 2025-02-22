Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Feb 22nd, 2025

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.93 and last traded at $271.70, with a volume of 20009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.32.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

