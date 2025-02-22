Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.93 and last traded at $271.70, with a volume of 20009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.32.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

