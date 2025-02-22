Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $271.93 and last traded at $271.70, with a volume of 20009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.32.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.51.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.