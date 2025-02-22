Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,989 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after buying an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after buying an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,803,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $347.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.87. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

