Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $624.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $629.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

