Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Boosted by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 5.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $222.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.83. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.