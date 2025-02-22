UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 48,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 103,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

