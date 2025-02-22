Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UEIC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $154,660.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,803.95. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

