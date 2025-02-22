United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

