UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $1,068,750.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,448. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CWM LLC grew its position in UDR by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in UDR by 229.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 4,436.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in UDR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

