UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $1,068,750.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,240,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,448. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
UDR Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CWM LLC grew its position in UDR by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in UDR by 229.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth about $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 4,436.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in UDR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
