Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $3.26. Tuya shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 5,068,626 shares traded.

Tuya Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Tuya by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 560,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 634,849 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

