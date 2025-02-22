Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,777 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

