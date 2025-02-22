Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,536 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

