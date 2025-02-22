Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 593.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,385 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 405,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter.

SITE opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

