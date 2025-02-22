Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

