Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166,647 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $145.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

