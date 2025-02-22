Truist Financial Corp Buys 4,447 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Cintas Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.15 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

