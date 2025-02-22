Truist Financial Corp Buys 204,449 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,449 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,163 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,320 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

