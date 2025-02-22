Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 24.5% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares were down 24.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 853,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 155,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

