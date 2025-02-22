Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Should You Sell?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,089,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

