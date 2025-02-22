Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

