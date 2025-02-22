Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 216,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

